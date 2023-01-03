Eastern Express 03.01

Under Xi Jinping, Chinese foreign policy has sought to position China as a preeminent global power holding a prominent voice in all key spheres of international affairs. The country is becoming a strategic player at almost every place on the globe, yet without being the dominating force in any particular field. To shed some more light on the matter, we were joined by professor Stankomir Nicieja from the University of Opole.
