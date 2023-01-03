Ukrainian film editor dies in combat while fighting Russians

Viktor Onysko, a Ukrainian film editor who produced pieces like “Battle for Sevastopol” and “U311 Cherkasy,” died during combat with the Russians. The news was reported by both his wife Olga Birzul and the largest Ukrainian state film archive, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center.

“You were very tired, but you cared about your brothers. You were worried about every loss. You said that in war there is no greater torture than informing the families of the dead. Now I felt it myself,” Birzul put on Facebook, announcing the death of her husband.

She did not however specify in what circumstances nor the location where Onysko died. The filmmaker had been fighting against the Russians from the very beginning of the war. Among others, he had defended the Kherson region and Donbass.

As an editor Viktor Onysko worked on pieces such as the 2015 Russian-Ukrainian war film “Battle for Sevastopol,” Svetlana Shimko’s documentary “The Fall of Lenin,” the US-Ukrainian co-production “The Rising Hawk,” and the Ukrainian-Polish story about the last Ukrainian-bannered vessel in Crimea, and “U311 Cherkasy” among others.

He was also credited with work on the film “Cold Blood Legacy”, featuring French superstar Jean Reno.

The news of Onysko’s death was reported by the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center, an institution dedicated to popularisation and preservation of the achievements of Ukrainian cinematography. The communiqué stressed how this is a huge loss for the entire film community and for Ukraine.

“It is hard to believe. A person of great heart, strength of spirit, deep sense of justice and unbridled truth in every word, look and deed,” director Dmytro Sukholytky-Sobchuk wrote in describing Onysko.