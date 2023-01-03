PM announces National Cancer Strategy

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The government will channel over PLN 5 billion (EUR 1.7 bln) into a new National Cancer Strategy aimed at catching the disease in its early stages, the prime minister said on Tuesday.

The government also passed draft legislation concerning the new programme on the same day.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the strategy would create a nationwide network of cancer clinics that specialise in the early diagnosis of cancer. He added that this would also unburden the national health service as an early diagnosis meant less treatment.

“The National Cancer Strategy is a part of our investment in the health service, investment on a heretofore unprecedented level,” Morawiecki said.