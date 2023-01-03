Tensions rising after Israeli security minister visits Temple Mount

Israel’s new right-wing Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited the Temple Mount also known as the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site religiously revered by Jews and Muslims. However, the visit sparked fierce condemnation from the Palestinians and several Arab countries.

“The Temple Mount is open to everyone, and if Hamas thinks that if it threatens me, it will deter me, they will understand that times have changed,” Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound with a fellow orthodox jew, surrounded by heavy security detail.

An Israeli official said the 15-minute visit by Ben-Gvir complied with a so-called arrangement dating back decades that allows non-Muslims to visit on condition they do not pray. The minister did not approach the mosque.

Tensions rising

Although the visit passed without incident, it risks stoking tensions with Palestinians. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on Palestinians to “confront the raids into Al Aqsa mosque”. He accused Ben-Gvir of staging the visit as part of a bid to turn the shrine “into a Jewish temple”.

Israel denies having such designs. Ben-Gvir once advocated ending a ban on Jewish prayer at the site but did not commit himself to the issue since aligning with Netanyahu. Other members of his Jewish Power party still advocate for such a move.

The rise of Ben-Gvir in Netanyahu’s government, one of the most right-wing in Israel’s history, has deepened Palestinian anger about their long-failed efforts to secure a state.

Rejecting coexistence

Hours before the visit clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces erupted in nearby Bethlehem, medical officials and witnesses said. Israel’s army said troops fired on Palestinians who threw improvised explosives, rocks and firebombs at them.

A spokesman for Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist group that rejects coexistence with Israel and which controls Gaza, said of Ben-Gvir’s visit that “a continuation of this behaviour will bring all parties closer to a big clash.”

The Temple Mount

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem is a symbol of Palestinian hopes of securing a state and Islam’s third-holiest site. In turn, Jews see the Temple Mount as the site of their long-destroyed Second Jewish Temple, which held the Ark of the Covenant.

U.S. ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, “has been very clear in conversations with the Israeli government on the issue of preserving the status quo in Jerusalem’s holy sites”, the embassy said in a statement, adding that “actions that prevent that are unacceptable” without elaborating.

Countries opposed to the visit

Jordan criticised the visit, saying it had violated international law and “the historic and legal status quo in Jerusalem”.

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, which are among the few Arab states to have recognised Israel, also condemned the visit.

Saudi Arabia, with which Netanyahu wants to forge a peace deal, also criticised Ben Gvir’s action.

Netanyahu, now in his sixth term as premier, has pledged to preserve the “status quo” around holy sites. Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday that “freedom of movement” would be upheld at the Jerusalem compound, without any mention of freedom of worship.