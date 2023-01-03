Baltic country orders air-defense system produced in Poland

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Another Baltic state will buy Poland’s Piorun (Thunderbolt) man-portable air-defence system, the president of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) has announced.

Sebastian Chwalek told the Polsat News programme on Tuesday that “more sets were on their way” to a Baltic country, although he did not reveal which country he was referring to.

He added that the Piorun, which is used by the Polish Army and has also been sent to Ukraine, had also been ordered by the US, Norway and Estonia.

The Piorun system, designed to combat low-flying aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, has been used effectively by Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian military.