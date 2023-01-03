Iran’s judiciary accuses two French and a Belgian of espionage: report

Iran has indicted two French nationals and a Belgian for espionage and working against the country’s national security, the judiciary spokesperson said on Tuesday according to the semi-official Student News Network.

The Islamic Republic has accused foreign adversaries of fomenting unrest which erupted in Iran three months ago after the death in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws.

The protests mark one of the boldest challenges to the country’s leadership since its 1979 revolution and have drawn in Iranians from all walks of life.

The news network did not say where or when the three were indicted.

Iranian chess player warned not to return home

An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan.

Sara Khadem took part in last week’s FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab – a headscarf mandatory under Iran’s strict dress codes.

The source, who did not want to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, said Khadem subsequently received multiple phone calls in which individuals warned her against returning home after the tournament, while others said she should come back, promising to “solve her problem”.

The source also said Khadem’s relatives and parents, who are in Iran, had also received threats, without giving further details.

Iran’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

Khadem, who is also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, arrived in Spain on Tuesday, the source said.