Travel vlogger becomes global star after video clip of bird pinching his sandwich is voted best Meme of the Year

Filmed in Japan, the fourteen second clip begins with Emil Truszkowski enjoying a toasted sandwich whilst relaxing on a seafront promenade.

ThePolandNews/Twitter

A Polish travel vlogger is grappling with unexpected global fame after Twitch users voted one of his videos as their Meme of the Year.

However, his moment of peace is quickly shattered when a bird swoops down to rob him of his snack.

Clearly startled, Truszkowski immediately responds by cursing loudly in Polish before gazing despondently into the distance, presumably at the culprit as it makes its brazen getaway.

ThePolandNews/Twitter

Filmed earlier in the year, the hilarious video was voted “Best Unlucky Moment” by Twitch users who took part in a poll organised as part of NymN’s New Year Show, an annual awards ceremony designed to “celebrate the best, funniest, and most epic Twitch moments of the year.”

Claiming 32 percent of the vote, Truszkowski spoke of his delight online when he was interviewed by the program’s host.

“The bird is a tonbi, which is sort of an eagle or a falcon,” he said. “They’re very famous for stealing food.”

ThePolandNews/Twitter

Appearing on the show with a sandwich in his hand, Truszkowski joked that the bird stole his second sandwich of the day so he hadn’t been too annoyed at the time.

Speaking of the moment, the Pole said that it had helped make his year.

“I live in Japan but after two years of pandemic restrictions I lost my job as a tourist guide because no-one was really travelling here,” he said.

Emil Truszkowski

“But I started doing virtual tours of Japan as I wanted to show the country to my followers,” he added.

Travelling across the nation by bicycle and camper van, Truszkowski found himself camping next to a beach one day in his van and had decided to go outside to eat when he found himself ambushed by the greedy tonbi.

“Online, a lot of people thought it was staged,” he said, “but this really was not.”

Emil Truszkowski

Publishing the video to his channel, the episode quickly went viral.

“The whole year has been awesome because of this moment,” he said. “The online community quickly made a meme and it went viral – even in countries like Iran and Russia. It’s been a lot of fun.”

On Twitter, Truszkowski went even further: “I became a meme in 2022,” he wrote. “The best year of my life!”

Emil Truszkowski

In another post, and in direct reference to his usage of a popular Polish profanity, Truszkowski wrote: “The Polish media have appreciated the contribution of Japanese ornithology to the promotion of the Polish language abroad… I feel proud that I have promoted Poland around the world.”

Running the Aiko i Emil YouTube channel with his wife, Truszkowski has amassed nearly 120,000 subscribers with his humorous videos dedicated to revealing the more unusual sides of Japan.

Previously, this has meant Truszkowski staying in “cheapest hotel in the worst neighborhood”, making 1,000 Uber Eats deliveries, visiting a Moomin café and uncovering the best toilets in Tokyo.

