Brazil markets slump on Lula’s first full day in office

It is left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s first full day in office and Brazilian markets are already reeling after his pledge to prioritize social issues and his ordering a budget-busting extension to a fuel tax exemption.

The decision on extending the fuel tax exemption, which will cost the Treasury USD 9.9 billion a year in fiscal income, came about despite Lula’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, a Workers Party (PT) loyalist, having claimed it would not be extended.

Being on a quest to ease market worries that he might not reign in fiscal spending, Haddad assumed office on Monday saying: “We are not here for adventures.”

But the markets seemed to know better and they jittered. The real currency BRBY depreciated by 1.5 percent against the dollar in afternoon trading, while the benchmark Sao Paulo stock market index BVSP slumped 3.24 percent. Shares of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA retreated almost 6 percent.

Lula’s inaugural speech in Brasilia on Sunday was laden with promises of dealing with hunger and undoing poverty – “the hallmark” of his third presidency after two previous terms from 2003 to 2010.

Financial analysts claimed day one of Lula’s presidency was par for the course of his campaign promises and echoed earlier Workers Party policies that had resulted in a gaping recession.

South America’s largest nation was tipped back into a realm of left-wing policies after Lula defeated albeit by a narrow margin, his far-right adversary former President Jair Bolsonaro in October.

On Monday, Lula called on his ministers to upend the privatisation of state companies ordered by the previous administration, including looking into selling oil company Petrobras, the Post Office and state broadcasting company EBC.

Sunday saw the presidential returnee sign a decree extending an exemption for fuels from federal taxes, a measure passed by his predecessor aimed at lowering their cost in the run-up to the election. The tradeoff will be palpable, with the Treasury becoming thinner by USD 9.9 billion a year in fiscal income.

The benefit will last one year for diesel and biodiesel and two months for gasoline and ethanol, a decree published in the official gazette on Monday.

Lula’s plans to ramp up social spending, expand the role of state banks and do away with a constitutionally mandated spending ceiling ringed the tune of what Gabriel Araujo Gracia, analyst at Guide Investimentos, recalled as the worst days of PT rule.

“The policies remind us of Dilma Rousseff’s government rather than Lula’s,” Gracia said, referring to Lula’s hand-picked successor who was impeached while in office. “Her policies led to Brazil’s worst recession since 1929.”

Lula, remembered by some as the champion who pulled millions of Brazilians out of poverty back in the day of his first two terms, blasted Bolsonaro for allowing hunger to creep back into Brazil. During his speech to supporters on Sunday, Lula wept as he described how poverty had increased again.

Allies said Lula’s new-found social conscience was the result of his 580 days in prison, Reuters reported on Sunday. However, it needs to be remembered that Lula was pardoned and finally released from prison.

Lula’s third presidential term was preceded by a successful attempt of his at persuading Congress to vote through a 1-year 170 billion-reais (USD 31,71) increased social spending package, in line with his campaign promises.

“The package ended up being bigger than expected, with potential repercussions for public debt sustainability,” Banco BTG Pactual said in a research note.

Lula’s first day in office passed by dotted with meetings of more than a dozen heads of state who attended his inauguration.

King of Spain Felipe VI was the first to meet Lula, then South American presidents followed, among them the left-wing leaders of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, as well as representatives from Cuba and Venezuela, and Vice President Wang Qishan of China.