Eastern Express 2.01

The year 2022 will be remembered in Central Asia for all the wrong reasons. From crackdowns on protesters, through deadly border clashes, to the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine, it had not been an easy year. Eastern Express prepared a report on the biggest regional concerns in 2022 that are likely to have an impact on Central Asia in the new year, and invited Bruce Pannier from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to shed more light on the issue.