Lotos, Orlen merger helps Poland buy crude oil cheaper: Polish PM

Thanks to the establishment of a large entity as a result of the Orlen-Lotos merger, Poland is now able to buy Saudi crude oil cheaper, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, adding that this also rendered fuel prices at petrol stations lower.

“It is precisely because this large firm is coming into existence, Poland can purchase crude oil from Saudi Arabia cheaper… thanks to that, fuel at petrol stations is also cheaper, we can fulfil sanctions that have been imposed on the Russian Federation for its aggression [on Ukraine],” the PM said.

“Because we built a strong concern, [its] fuels are one of the cheapest in Europe,” he said.

The PM said that one of the conditions of the merger was a 30 percent sale of the Gdańsk oil refinery to Saudi Aramco, which supplies 10 percent of the world crude oil demand.

“I knew about this condition of 30 percent, which was the European Commission’s condition,” the PM said.

At the beginning of November, Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek informed that Orlen and Saudi Aramco representatives had talked about crude oil deliveries to the region of Central-Eastern Europe and prospects for the development of the petrochemical industry.

On November 30, Orlen wrote that as part of the transaction it agreed on with Saudi Aramco, the Polish company retained 70 percent of shares in the Gdańsk refinery with a total throughput of 210,000 barrels per day. Aramco, meanwhile, gained 30 percent of shares in the facility.

As part of the Orlen-Aramco agreement, the Saudi company will supply 45 percent of the Orlen group’s demand for crude oil.