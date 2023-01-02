Qatargate: European Parliament to waive immunity of two MEPs in corruption case

The European Parliament said on Monday it had begun a procedure to waive the immunity of two of its members after a request from the Belgian judiciary investigating the European Union-Qatar corruption scandal.

Two sources close to the investigation told Reuters the two MEPs are Belgian Marc Tarabella and Italian Andrea Cozzolino, both members of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament.

“Following a request from the Belgian judicial authorities, I have launched an urgent procedure for the waiver of immunity of two members of the European Parliament,” EP President Roberta Metsola said on Twitter.

Tarabella’s lawyer Maxim Toller said his client was in favour of being stripped of his immunity. Earlier, Tarabella denied wrongdoing, saying in a statement he had “absolutely nothing to hide” and would “respond to all questions of the investigators”.

Reuters also attempted to contact Cozzolino for a comment, but without success.

Last month, he had told Italian news agencies he was not under investigation at that time. “I have not been questioned. I have not been searched, nor has my office been sealed,” he said then.

In December, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Francesco Giorgi, one of the main suspects in the investigation along with his partner, ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, confessed to taking bribes from Qatar to influence European Parliament decisions on Qatar.

Kaili herself stated via her lawyer that she is innocent.

According to the sources, Giorgi, an EU parliamentary assistant, said he suspected Tarabella and Cozzolino had received money from Qatar. It is unknown whether Giorgi provided any evidence for his allegations against Tarabella and Cozzolino.

On December 22, a Belgian judge ruled that Kaili would remain in custody for another month as the investigation continues into the corruption involving World Cup host Qatar, one of the biggest graft corruption scandals to hit the EU.