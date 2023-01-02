Climate-related deaths on precipitous fall: researcher

Climate-related “deaths have declined precipitously because richer and more resilient societies reduce disaster deaths and swamp any potential climate signal,” reads the research by Bjørn Lomborg, head of the Copenhagen Consensus Center think tank.

You read that right – according to Lomborg’s research, contrary to an alarmist tendency prevailing in the world of science and media, the death toll of climate disasters has been dropping precipitously since 1920.

“Climate-related disasters killed ever fewer in 2022 — 97.6% less than a century ago. Richer and more resilient societies reduce disaster deaths and swamp any potential climate signal,” Lomborg wrote. “Why is this not reported? Instead, media only delivers climate-doom.”

“A spectacular 99.4% reduction [of climate-related fatalities] from 1920s to 2022,” Lomborg wrote.

Fatality numbers declined over the past century

With media bombarding viewers with doomsay reports on wildfires, floods, tornados and more, it may be difficult to believe, at first, that the death toll from natural disasters has actually been declining.

“In the 1920s, the death count from climate-related disasters was 485,000 on average every year. In the last full decade, 2010-2019, the average was 18,362 dead per year, or 96.2% lower,” Lomborg wrote.

The second decade of the 2000s offered a below-average number of casualties pegged “at 14,885” for 2020, which was “96.9% lower than the 1920s average.”

In 2021, fatalities fell even lower to reach 7,705, which is 98.4 percent lower than in 1920.

“For 2022, which is now complete, we see a continuation of this very low number of deaths: 11,873 or 97.6% lower than the 1920s average,” the researcher stressed.

It is indeed true that some major climate calamities unfolded in 2022, hence the slight uptick in comparison to 2021. However, as Lomborg noticed, “actually the top two deadliest, you probably haven’t even heard about.” And no, the flood that swept Pakistan from June 14 to October 2022 killing 1,739 is, as a matter of fact, the third-deadliest disaster of 2022. Before a July famine that killed 2,465 in Uganda, and later, heavy rains that brought about the death of 2,035 in India over the summer. “The total list of deadly disasters [in 2022] has 219 more entries, all catastrophes, all terrible. And yet, in summation much, much lower than what it used to be,” the researcher wrote.

Lomborg went on to stress that the disasters had been measured “by the most respected global database, the International Disaster Database.”

Be it floods, droughts, storms, wildfires or extreme temperatures, “about 98% fewer people died in 2022 than a hundred years ago,” the researcher wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is well-known that climate-related deaths are declining for almost all categories for both rich and poor countries because of higher wealth,” the researcher said.

The only category which saw an increase was heat waves-induced deaths.

“We are constantly told how ‘humanity is careering towards climate breakdown’ as shown by Pakistan and other catastrophes — without telling us: deaths down by 99%+,” Lombrog wrote. “Yes, it scares kids and adults. No, it is not a good way to inform us.”

Hold up, isn’t the media showing us more and more disasters?

The researcher also pointed out a disaster quota fallacy, where global disaster statistics are misused to create an image of a growing number of disasters without actually specifying how many of them are deadly ones.

“Many misuse global disaster statistics to tell us: more and more disasters. No, more 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 disasters, but 𝗳𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿 very deadly ones,” Lomborg tweeted, adding that the first single-death disaster had been registered in 1963. “Clearly, many before, but unregistered. Now: super-common.”

As Lomborg argued, seeing climate deaths decline may be perceived as counterintuitive, “because we’re often just being told of one disaster after another – telling us how *many* events are happening. The number of reported events is increasing, but that is mainly due to better reporting, lower thresholds, and better accessibility (the CNN effect).”

While the researcher time and again demonstrated that looking at the absolute number of people dying from climate-related disasters proved that “these have declined dramatically”, he stressed, nonetheless, that “this does not mean that there is no global warming or that possibly a climate signal could eventually lead to further deaths. Global warming is a real problem that we should fix smartly.”

Bjørn Lomborg is a Danish author who gained international renown for his best-selling and controversial book “The Skeptical Environmentalist” (2001). As the head of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, he has worked with hundreds of the world’s top economists and seven Nobel Laureates to find and promote the most effective solutions to the world’s greatest challenges, from disease and hunger to climate and education. For his work, Lomborg was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. In 2009, Business Insider named Lomborg as one of “The 10 Most-Respected Global Warming Skeptics”. He graduated from the University of Georgia, the University of Aarhus (M.A.) and the University of Copenhagen.