New Polish hotel in Lviv to symbolise ‘courage and determination’ of Ukrainians

Polish architects are behind a new hotel being built in Lviv in a show of defiance to Russia’s ongoing war.

In 2019, architects from Kuryłowicz & Associates came up with the winning design for the four-star hotel, which Ukrainian contractors are now building on the famous Mickiewicz Square UNESCO World Heritage Site, which sits on one of the main traffic routes leading to Lviv’s Old Town.

Jakub Lewkowicz, an architect and management board member at Kuryłowicz & Associates, told TFN: “The project symbolises the courage and, above all, the determination of the Ukrainian people to overcome the most terrible adversities they are currently facing.”

With security concerns paramount, much of the project is shrouded in secrecy. However, Lewkowicz revealed that the biggest challenge at this difficult time was the management of the supply chain of building materials.

“[C]onstruction companies were determined to continue building despite the difficulties of war because they wanted, among other things, to keep jobs open,” he said.

The square, named after Adam Mickiewicz, the Polish poet and national hero who was born in the city, is also home to several important historical buildings, including the Korniakt Palace and the St. Peter and Paul Church, which date back to the 17th and 18th centuries, respectively.

Lviv, or Lwów as it is known in Polish, was once a major centre of Polish culture, and its architecture reflects this history, with buildings in a variety of styles, from Gothic and Renaissance to Baroque and Art Nouveau.

According to the architects: “The location captivates with its mesmerising character. It is a kind of arts and crafts centre, with dozens of cosy cafés and acclaimed restaurants.”

The hotel will comprise eight above-ground floors and one underground floor. The building will offer 123 rooms of various types, restaurants, and a modern conference centre.

Due to the area’s inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, the design process for the hotel was complex and lengthy. The site has a rich history, and the original building on the site was designed by Wilhelm Schmidt for Wenzela Hudetz in 1839.

Over the years, the building has changed owners and functions several times, from a lamp store to an art centre. In 1998, the building was demolished due to its poor technical condition and the site has remained unused since.

Archaeological studies have uncovered historical foundations, 14th-century defensive walls, and roads dating from the 15th to 17th centuries on the site.

The design team at Kuryłowicz & Associates wanted to incorporate these discoveries into the architecture of the new building.

The hotel will have a variety of public spaces, including a lobby, a restaurant, and a fitness centre. The building is expected to be completed in 2023.