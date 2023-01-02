Former Pope Benedict XVI funeral to take place on Thursday

For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor’s funeral, with Pope Francis leading a “simple” ceremony for Benedict XVI, who died Saturday.

Benedict, the first pontiff to resign since the Middle Ages, had renounced the papal throne — but lived within the Vatican and still wore white.

The last time a Pope was buried was in 2005 following the death of John Paul II – a service which saw royals from across Europe fly to Vatican City and was one of the largest Christian gatherings in history, drawing an estimated four million people to Rome.

The 95-year-old is due to have a “solemn but simple” funeral on Thursday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a briefing following his death.

Papal funerals typically draw heads of state from around the world, but the Vatican has said that official delegations will come only from Italy and from Benedict’s native Germany, suggesting the event will be relatively low key.

Representatives from other countries or organisations can attend in a private capacity, diplomats were told. Polish President Andrzej Duda intends to attend the funeral, as does Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, who are Roman Catholics, were among the first to confirm their presence at Benedict’s funeral, however it seems unlikely that King Albert and Queen Paola will join them.

Another country likely to send a royal delegation is Liechtenstein, with the small Principality likely to be represented by Prince Regent Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie.

Monaco is also a Catholic country, with Prince Albert possibly planning on making the trip to the Vatican. In 2005, no member of the Princely Family was present, for John Paul’s funeral, as only three days prior Prince Rainier III died.

US President Joe Biden lauded the former Pope’s “lifetime of devotion to the Church”, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed him as “a great man whom history will not forget”.

In Brazil – the largest Catholic nation in the world – incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he wished “comfort to the faithful and admirers of the Holy Father”.

The funeral will be held at 9:30 am local time on Thursday in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, according to the director of the press office of the Holy See.

Benedict died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ill health.