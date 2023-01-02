Political correctness hindering police effectiveness in Germany: Official

The language code of the SPD-FDP-Green coalition threatens Germany’s internal security, according to Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann. Police officers are succumbing to the “deconstruction of cultural patterns” imposed on them making them less effective in the fight against crime.

Joachim Herrmann said that in many German cities police officers are already afraid to expose themselves to the “heralds of political correctness”.

“The intentions of the SPD and the Greens are not based on substantive debate, but on amping up emotions, forcing martyrdom and aversion to the current order,” the Bavarian Interior Minister in an interview with the daily Bild.

Herrman further pointed to the situation in Berlin, where, in his view, the authorities had descended into what he called a “festival of the absurd” by imposing a language code on police officers.

Grasping the absurdity

According to ministers and left-wing MPs, officers should no longer use phrases deemed racist or hateful and instead replace them with inclusive language.

“It is difficult to grasp the absurdity and harmfulness of these actions. They are erasing normal and clear terms from our language. In this way, the government is making the fight against crime more difficult because we can no longer accurately describe the problems in difficult neighbourhoods,” the minister pointed out.