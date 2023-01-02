Poland traffic deaths down in 2022 says police

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The number of road accident fatalities in Poland fell below 2,000 for the first time last year, the Polish police has said.

There were over 21,324 road accidents in Poland in 2022, down by 1,492 compared to 2021 and by 2,216 for 2020, according to preliminary police data.

The chief officer from the Road Traffic Office, Robert Opas, told PAP that 1,883 people were killed in fatal motor vehicle crashes last year and that “it is the first time in history that the number is lower than 2,000 deaths on Polish roads.”

He said that in 2021 there were 2,245 traffic-related deaths in Poland and in 2020 the death toll was 2,491.

Opas also said that the number of people injured in road accidents also fell to 24,703 in 2022 from 26,416 in the previous year.