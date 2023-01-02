Thousands still stranded in Philippines airport

Thousands of exhausted passengers on Monday remained stranded outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital of the Philippines, Manila, after a New Year power outage caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled.

“In the 24 hours that we’ve been waiting, we are now very exhausted from lack of sleep. My body is aching from all the waiting,” Kirana Mangkabong, a 32-year-old overseas worker, told Reuters. “There’s no place to rest, we just find random corners where we can rest,” she added.

WATCH: Passengers were stranded in Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Jan. 1 as all overseas and domestic flights were cancelled due to 'technical issues' in the country's air traffic system. | 📹: @lesterlintao via @AbbyBoiserINQ /PDI pic.twitter.com/P0n0XijLL6

— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 1, 2023

Long queues were seen forming at crowded airport terminals by passengers waiting to rebook their flights.

AIRPORT MESS

WATCH: Passengers crowd the departure lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday morning… pic.twitter.com/mnzQU2AFxJ

— Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) January 2, 2023

Power outage

Cesar Chiong, general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority, said the airport was handling a maximum of 15 arrivals per hour compared to 20 during normal operations.

The outage resulted from the unprecedented failure of both primary and secondary power supplies, he said, adding it will take around 72 hours for airlines to normalise their operations.

First departure: Cathay Pacific flight CX 930 to Hong Kong from NAIA Terminal 3. pic.twitter.com/8HAQsFmLIR

— Ninoy Aquino International Airport (@MIAAGovPH) January 1, 2023

About 65,000 passengers were affected after 361 flights were either delayed, cancelled or diverted to other regional airports on Sunday, while numerous other flights were forced to re-route to avoid Philippine airspace.

World’s worst airport

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has previously been ranked among the world’s worst international gateways, with flight delays a regular occurrence, and a history of upgrades being delayed or abandoned due to disputes between the airport and contractors.