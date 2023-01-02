LIVE: Day 313 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital and surrounding areas on Monday, damaging energy facilities and causing some power outages, officials said, as Russia extended its bombardment into the second day of 2023.

07:22 CET

The air raid alert in Kyiv and surrounding regions lasted until 3:46. Kyiv City authorities said that preliminarily 20 aerial targets were shot down in Kyiv skies. Mayor Klitschko added that energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 2, 2023

07:12 CET

Consequences of #Russia’s attack on civilian targets in #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/pbDj5vtdTs

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 2, 2023