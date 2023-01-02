Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s President

Brazil’s Leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

The ceremony began at 3 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), after which Lula went to the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while hundreds of thousands gathered to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade.

In a speech to Congress after officially taking the reins of Latin America’s biggest country, the leftist said that “Democracy was the great victor in this election”, slamming Bolsonaro for contesting the election results.

Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy after the COVID-19 crisis, while also uniting a country that has become polarised.

First decisions

In his first decisions as president, Lula restored the authority of the government’s environmental protection agency Ibama to combat illegal deforestation, which had been diluted by Bolsonaro, and revoked a measure that encouraged illegal mining on protected indigenous lands.

He also unfroze the billion-dollar Amazon fund financed by Norway and Germany to back sustainability projects, reinforcing his commitment to ending deforestation in the Amazon, which surged to a 15-year high under Bolsonaro.

Protests still ongoing

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the presidential sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognise.

His supporters have protested for two months saying that the election was stolen and calling for a military coup to stop Lula from returning to office.

One supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport and confessed he was seeking to sow chaos to provoke a military intervention.

On Friday, before flying to Florida, Bolsonaro delivered a tearful address to the nation in which he condemned the bomb plot as a “terrorist act” but praised his supporters who camped outside army barracks across the country calling for a coup.

Precautionary measures

As tens of thousands of Lula supporters arrived in central Brasilia for Sunday’s celebrations, authorities deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians was also temporarily banned.

Delegations from approximately 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments came to Brazil to congratulate the new president on his victory.