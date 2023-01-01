London hosts first full New Year’s Day parade in three years

Crowds lined the streets of London’s New Year’s Day Parade (LNYDP) on Sunday to watch performers from around the world celebrate the start of 2023.

Marching bands from the U.S., joined bagpiper players from a London Hindu temple to entertain crowds who lined the route.

And then it’s time for the London New Years Day Parade #LNYDP pic.twitter.com/L3fPgFtS1Y

— Tim Rutter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌼 (@timrutter) January 1, 2023

The event started at noon on London’s Piccadilly outside the Ritz Hotel, ending a few hours later at Westminster.

The first LNYDP took place in 1987. This year, hundreds of performers from the U.K. and around the world will take part in the event, which organisers say reaches a television audience of more than 500,000 annually.