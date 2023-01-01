Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to be sworn in as Brazil’s President

Brazil’s Leftist leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president on Sunday under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), after which Lula will go to the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while some 300,000 are expected to gather to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade.

Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarised.

Protests still ongoing

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the presidential sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognise, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.

Two days before his term ends, Brazil's president Bolsonaro heads to Orlando. He will thus not be present on Sunday to hand over the presidential sash to his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. pic.twitter.com/ZUsiVybkc9

— Oliver Stuenkel 🇧🇷 (@OliverStuenkel) December 30, 2022

His supporters have protested for two months saying that the election was stolen and calling for a military coup to stop Lula from returning to office.

One supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport and confessed he was seeking to sow chaos to provoke a military intervention.

On Friday, before flying to Florida, Bolsonaro delivered a tearful address to the nation in which he condemned the bomb plot as a “terrorist act” but praised his supporters who camped outside army barracks across the country calling for a coup.

Precautionary measures

As tens of thousands of Lula supporters arrived in central Brasilia for Sunday’s celebrations, authorities deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians was also temporarily banned.

Organisers said delegations from 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments, including the king of Spain, have confirmed their attendance.