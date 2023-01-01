Rome’s New Year traditional Tiber jump continues

Several Roman divers continued the annual January 1 ritual of diving into the cold waters of the Tiber river from the Cavour Bridge. The happening is regarded as one of Rome’s New Year traditions and has been going on in the Italian city for decades.

Four Italians dove into the Tiber river from a height of about 15 metres.

A boat in the river filled with a group of firefighters was prepared to immediately haul the brave men out of the river waters and get them dry.

VIDEO: 🇮🇹 Romans jump and dive into the #Tiber river in a New Year's Day tradition #NewYearsDay #NewYearsDay2021 #Rome pic.twitter.com/3SPJmPM0ZM

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 1, 2021

Tiber jump

The tradition of jumping into the river from the bridge to announce one’s skills dates back to 1946, when an unemployed lifeguard started the tradition while he was looking for work as a stuntman.

Since then, it has been a yearly tradition, drawing hundreds of spectators to watch the daredevils dive from the bridge.