Croatia joins the Schengen Area and eurozone

Croatia joins the European Union’s control-free Schengen Area and the eurozone on the first day of 2023. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the country’s border with Slovenia.

Croatia’s entry into the European Union’s control-free Schengen Area began at midnight, local time, on Sunday (January 1) with the symbolic removal of border controls with its neighbour Slovenia.

Happy New Year – and a very special day for #Croatia! 🎉

Today we proudly became the 20th member of #euro area and the 27th member of #Schengen area!

In our 10th year of EU membership, Croatia is now part of the closest EU integration benefiting our citizens & economy. pic.twitter.com/ub8EzpxVNJ

— Croatia in the EU (@CroatiaInEU) December 31, 2022

Croatian interior minister Davor Božinović and his Slovenian counterpart Sanja Ajanović

Hovnik met at the Bregana border crossing and poured champagne to mark the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Božinović said the historic moment “opened the door to Europe without borders”.

Schengen Area, eurozone

Police at the border crossing removed signage, and a barrier was lifted up for the last time before a placard reading “free passage” was observed.

🇭🇷 It is the season of new beginnings.

And there is no place in Europe where this is more true than here in Croatia.

Today the country joins the Schengen area and the Eurozone.

Two immense achievements.

I’m so glad to be here, on this day of joy and pride for Croatia. pic.twitter.com/d4A2JWoOXf

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 1, 2023

Croatia joins 22 EU nations as well as Lichtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland in Schengen, the world’s largest free-travel multi-national area seen as one of the main achievements of European integration.

Croatia, which is the newest member of the EU, also joined the ranks of the bloc’s members using the euro on Sunday, replacing its former currency, the Croatian kuna.