Record high audience of TVP’s New Year’s Eve Concert

Record 8.2 million viewers watched the New Year’s Eve Concert on TVP2 and TVP Polonia at its peak viewing time, as shown by Poland’s public broadcaster’s data. For the seventh time, TVP proved to be unrivalled.

Together with TVP2 and TVP Polonia, the New Year was greeted in front of the screens by an average of 6.4 million people according to data. By comparison, a year earlier the average audience was 6.1 million.

Apart from the constellation of Polish superstars, the audience in Zakopane, southern Poland, as well as viewers were honoured with the performances of internationally renowned artists such as Black Eyed Peas and Thomas Anders.

The BEP leader William James Adams (Will.i.am) praised the attitude of Poles towards the war in Ukraine, calling it “very inspiring.”

“Thank you for having such open hearts and minds and welcoming people from Ukraine. We are praying for the Ukrainian people,” he said.

According to a local police spokesman, 25 000 people gathered at the event site, with another 40,000 spectators amassed around designated sectors.