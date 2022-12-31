How Poles dealt with Ukrainian refugees is a benchmark: head of AVSI Poland

Poland has already spent almost 1 percent of its GDP on helping Ukrainians. 70 percent of Poles helped Ukrainians in various ways: they sheltered them in their homes, provided clothes or hygiene products, and transferred money to humanitarian organisations. TVP World invited Donato di Gilio, President of AVSI Poland, to discuss how his organisation contributed to the effort.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69