Twenty-two most important events of 2022

The year 2022 has been a turbulent one. Here is TVP World’s curated list of the most important events of the passing year.

1. Unrest in Kazahstan and Russian intervention

The protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 after the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the start of the year. Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG because of its low cost. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, asked Russia for help in quelling the unrest (both countries as well as several other former Soviet republics are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, or CSTO), and Russian “peacekeepers” arrived in the country on January 6. Before they withdrew less than two weeks later, thousands have been arrested and hundreds killed.

2. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

After months of growing tensions Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. From the very onset, Russians were striking at civilian targets. Columns of Russian tanks and troops penetrated deep into the Ukrainian territory, even reaching the outskirts of Kyiv. But the dictator in the Kremlin massively underestimated the Ukrainians’ determination to resist the aggressors and the “special military operation” quickly turned very sour for Russia.

3. EU sanctions Russia

The Russian aggression against Ukraine shocked the international community. The European Union immediately announced that it will apply harsh measures against Russia. Rarely is it possibile to galvanise a massive multi-country organisation to act with such determination. Since the start of the war, the bloc has been successively applying one package of sanctions after another, which will continue until the war is over.

4. Siege and fall of Mariupol

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov and the largest city in the Donetsk Region that remained under Ukrainian control, was an obvious target for the Russians from day one. The siege caused a massive loss of life and displaced most of the population of the city which before the war was home to over 400,000 people But the dogged resistance of the defenders dragged on for 12 weeks. Their sacrifice and courage have served as an inspiration for the rest of the nation and made it impossible for the rest of the world to look away.

5. The Bucha massacre discovered

It took the Ukrainians over a month to push the invaders away from Kyiv. The joy of victory was marred by the horror of what Ukrainian soldiers found in places such as Bucha. Unfortunately, the following weeks and months have shown that Bucha was not an isolated incident, but the norm.

6. Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO

If anybody had any doubts as to what to expect of Russia, then the war in Ukraine has dispelled them. Abandoning their decades-long policy of neutrality, Finland and Sweden began considering joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The Kremlin managed to achieve the exact opposite of what it so loudly proclaimed to be trying to prevent: further NATO expansion. Although the process of acceding to the alliance usually lasts approximately a decade, there are hopes that it can be expedited. In just three months, both countries have filed their applications to join. Of the alliance’s 30 member states all except for Türkiye and Hungary have already ratified the expansion.

7. Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra wins the Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest organised by the European Broadcasting Union is a celebration of music that has been bringing together artists from various European (and some non-European) since 1956. The contest was held even in times of political crises, and the first time ever it was cancelled was in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 contest went ahead in spite of the war, but several broadcasters, including TVP, called for Russia to be banned from participating. Initially hesitant, the EBU eventually recognised that “in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute”. Russian broadcasters promptly withdrew from the Union, and the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on May 14-15 was won by the Ukrainian Kaluss Orchestra performing their song “Stefania”.

8. Former Japanese PM Abe assasinated

Former PM Shinzo Abe was killed on July 7 while on campaign trails, days before the parliamentary elections. The murder shocked the nation and the killer’s alleged motives resulted in a reshuffle of the newly elected cabinet.

9. Boris, Liz, and Rishi

The fallout over “Partygate” eventually forced Boris John to resign as PM on July 7. He would remain the caretaker head of cabinet while the Conservative Party was electing a new leader. Liz Truss won the party elections and became the the new PM. But the Truss cabinet did not last long, and less than two months later Ms Trussresigned herself making way for her recent contender for the job, Rishi Sunak, to take the reigns of power, bringing the three-and-a-half-month-long saga to an end.

10. Taiwan-China-U.S. tensions

The situation in Southeast Asia has been tense for many years but the announcement that then-Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives would visit Taiwan sparked outrage in Beijing, which considered the trip of such a high-ranking U.S. official as an affront to the “One China Policy”, which dictates Taiwan is a province of China. The tensions have reached their highest point in early August and have subsided very little since. China’s sabre-rattling has prompted Taiwan to take steps that will ensure its security.

11. Catastrophic floods in Pakistan

A series of catastrophic floods struck Pakistan throghout the second half of summer, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Climate-related natural catastrophes have been an increasingly frequent occurrence, so much so that during the Cairo climate summit it was decided that a way must be found to offer financial assistance to poor countries suffering most from the climate changes.

12. Kharkiv counteroffensive and liberation of Kherson

After weeks of announcing that they their next goal is to retake Kherson, they push towards the only regional capital occupied since February was finally launched at the turn of August and September. Then, the Ukrainian armed forces took everyone by surprise, conducting a massive and extremely successful counteroffensive to retake the occupied sections of the Kharkiv Region in the country’s east. And before the Russians new what hit them, Ukrainians liberated Kherson as well.

13. Queen Elizabeth II dies

On September 8, the court announced that the Queen’s health took a turn to the worse. “The Queen is comfortable”, was the official announcement, which for anyone who could read between the lines meant that the situation was serious. The death of Queen Elizabeth marked an end to the longest reign in the history of the British Isles. And an end to what many dubbed, even during her lifetime, a “Second Elizabethan Era”.

14. Azeri-Armenian conflict

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh continues to fester. But the conflict has implications greater than just local. The control Russia extends to the south of the Caucasus begins to slip.

15. The death of Mahsa Amini and riots in Iran

Iran’s morality police arrested a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman for “inappropriate dress”. After several hours in custody, they brought her to a hospital, where she died on September 16, sparking protests that Iran has not seen since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which toppled the Shah and established the Islamic Republic. The death toll of the still ongoing protests continues to rise, but the Iranians’ determination to end the theocratic experiment that has lasted for over four decades appears unwavering.

16. Nord Stream 2 explosion

The controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was to send natural gas from Russia to Germany has been completed for several months, but the war in Ukraine halted the opening of the project. And after the pipeline’s “mysterious” leak caused by an explosion for which the responsible are yet to be determined it seems like the nearest date for it to be put into use is “never”.

17. World population reaches 8 billion

Demographers offer various predictions as to the human population growth in the coming century. But November 15 this year saw fourth time in less than five decades that another population landmark was crossed.

18. TVP World’s 1st anniversary

How time flies! TVP World has been on air for one year now!

19. 2022 Qatar World Cup

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar was the first one ever organised in a Muslim country. The event has been marred by numerous controversies from the moment Qatar was announced as having won the bid. But what is undeniable is that: the ball is round, there are two goals, and Argentina won the Cup against France.

20. Chinese protest ‘Zero-Covid’ restrictions

In late November, the Chinese have finally become fed up with nearly two years of restrictive measures meant to curb the Covid outbreak. The government eventually began to ease the measures, but unrest continues to simmer.

21. Football legend Pelé dies

It was not two weeks since the world’s great celebration of football ended, that the sport’s fans were mourning the death of the legendary footballer.

22. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies

The year ends on a sombre note, with the Holy See announcing the death of Pope Benedict XVI, the first Bishop of Rome to retire in six centuries. The successor of Pope John Paul II retired from the Throne of Peter in 2013, but remained a revered presence in the Roman Catholic Church and served as a support to his successor, Pope Francis.