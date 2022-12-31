‘Poles passed test of solidarity’: President in New Year’s Eve address

On New Year’s Eve, Polish President Andrzej Duda delivered an address to his compatriots. He emphasised that due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 2022 was a very difficult year for Poland and all of Europe, pointing out that Poles did not let themselves be divided, and passed the test of solidarity with allies and humanitarianism towards women and children fleeing rockets.

“We are living in dangerous times – a full-scale war is taking place across our eastern border. There has not been one in Europe since the end of WWII. Brutal Russian aggression against independent and democratic Ukraine has brought death, pain and suffering,” the President said.

“We in Poland, like no one else in the world, see the enormity of human tragedies with our own eyes every day. We meet mothers and children who seek refuge, fleeing the nightmare of war. They are our guests, he added.

As Mr Duda explained, the effects of this “barbaric aggression” are also affecting Poland.

“The energy crisis, rising prices, economic slowdown, uncertainty about what tomorrow will bring. It must be said to ourselves straightforwardly: the imperial policy of Putin’s Russia is responsible for all this. Unfortunately, the consequences of this war in the coming year will not suddenly disappear. We will still have to deal with them,” Andrzej Duda said.

“However, despite this uncertainty, despite these many challenges and problems, we opened our hearts and homes to our neighbours in need. We did not allow ourselves to be divided. We did not succumb to Russian propaganda and disinformation,” he continued.

“This is a phenomenon that the whole world is talking about. It is an attitude we can be proud of. We all magnificently passed the test of humanity, solidarity and patriotism in 2022. For this I wanted to thank you once again from the bottom of my heart,” the president concluded.