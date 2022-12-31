Iran’s top court accepts another appeal against death sentence

Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property and sent his case back for review, the judiciary reported on Saturday, as a rights group said more clashes had broken out in the west of the country.

Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on October 4 and sentenced to death two months later on a charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting fire to a rubbish bin during anti-government demonstrations.

He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess, and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.

Earlier in December, Iran’s Supreme Court accepted the death sentence appeal of one protestor but confirmed that of another.

Iran has executed two people involved in mass protests that erupted in September after the death in custody of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the strict dress code for women.

Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 26 others in what the campaign group has said is an attempt to intimidate protesters.

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said this week that at least 100 detained protesters faced possible death sentences.