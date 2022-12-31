Sydney welcomes 2023 with spectacular fireworks display

Sydney ushered in the 2023 new year on Sunday with a typically dazzling fireworks display which for the first time featured a rainbow waterfall off the iconic Harbour Bridge.

The show included 7,000 effects that fired from 184 positions on the bridge, with 2,000 fireworks launched from the Sydney Opera House and others launched from pontoons and four city rooftops.

🇦🇺 | 2023: Puerto de Sydney: pic.twitter.com/hxlfCcqjps

The rainbow-coloured extravaganza included gold crackling and green glitter willow shells, with colours including aquamarine and magenta exploding into the night sky.

The 12-minute display featured 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects.