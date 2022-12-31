Russian missiles hit Kyiv on New Year’s Eve, leaving at least one dead

Russia carried out its second major round of missile attacks on Ukraine in three days on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, with explosions reported throughout the country on New Year’s Eve.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person had been killed and eight wounded after a series of explosions in the capital. Reuters correspondents reported hearing 10 loud blasts in the city.

The mayor said one of those wounded by the blasts was a Japanese journalist who had been taken to hospital.

A journalist from Japanese The Asahi Shimbun @watarusekita was wounded in the Russian attack. He is being hospitalized – Kyiv mayor.

Eight people were injured just in Kyiv in the attack. pic.twitter.com/rjwKERSCol

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 31, 2022

A hotel just south of Kyiv’s city centre was hit and a residential building in another district was damaged, according to the city administration.

Alfavito hotel in Kyiv city center after Russian missile strike.#russiaisateroriststate pic.twitter.com/dF04IICECl

— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 31, 2022

The governor of the Kyiv oblast, Oleksiy Kuleba, had warned shortly beforehand of a possible incoming missile attack, and said air defences in the region were engaging targets.

“The terrorist country launched several waves of missiles. They are wishing us a happy New Year. But we will persevere,” Kuleba wrote on Telegram in a separate post after explosions shook the capital.

Countrywide blasts

Other cities across Ukraine also came under fire. In the southern region of Mykolaiv, local governor Vitaliy Kim said on television that six people had been wounded.

The aftermath of Russian strike on Mykolaiv.

📷: SESU_Ua pic.twitter.com/Ul5nX3A14O

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) December 31, 2022

In a separate post on Telegram, Kim said Russia had targeted civilians with the strikes, something Moscow has previously denied.

In the western city of Khmelnytskyi, two people were wounded in a drone attack, Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

The official also reported a strike in the southern industrial powerhouse city of Zaporizhzhia, which Tymoshenko said had damaged residential buildings.

This time, Russia’s mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even our energy infrastructure. War criminal Putin “celebrates” New Year by killing people. Russia must be kicked out of its UN Security Council seat which it has always occupied illegally.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) December 31, 2022

Ukraine’s defence ministry responded with a defiant message posted on Telegram.

“With each new missile attack on civilian infrastructure, more and more Ukrainians are convinced of the need to fight until the complete collapse of Putin’s regime,” it wrote.