Landslide kills at least eight people in Congo

A landslide crushed at least eight people and seriously injured nine others near an artisanal mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, a local official told Reuters on Saturday.

The wounded are in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at a local health facility, the administrator of Fizi territory in South Kivu Province said.

Landslides are relatively common in the hilly slopes of eastern Congo where heavy rains can saturate and loosen the soil. But they are more likely to occur if the soil has been disturbed by mining, tree-felling or construction.

Landslide Kills At Least 8 People In Eastern Congo https://t.co/gLKxLMMHpo #news #riskmap pic.twitter.com/S4bsBSRo2G

— ⚡️ RiskMap (@riskmap_) December 31, 2022

In December, intense rains in Congo’s capital Kinshasa caused flooding and landslides that killed around 170 people.