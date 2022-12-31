World reacts to passing of former Pope Benedict XVI

Following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Saturday morning, words of compassion and condolences have been pouring in from various parts of the world, with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda calling the life of the deceased “a road sign among many a twisted and treacherous path of modernity.”

“Pope Benedict XVI has left for the House of the Father. Today, the world lost one of the most outstanding theologists of the XXth and XXIst centuries – a close collaborator of Saint John Paul II,” President Duda tweeted, adding that the life of Benedict “his deeds and priesthood are a road sign among many a twisted and treacherous path of modernity. R.I.P.”

Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the head of the Polish Episcopal Conference, which is the central organ of the Catholic Church in Poland, tweeted that he received the news of “the transition of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to the House of the Father with great grief but also with deep faith.” The archbishop called the late pope “one of the most eminent successors of Saint Peter in recent centuries, a man of deep faith, a genius theologist, a long collaborator of John Paul II.”

For his part, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “saddened to learn of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.” Calling him “a great theologian whose UK visit in 2010 was an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics”, Sunak said his “thoughts are with Catholic people in the UK and around the world today.”

The Church of England, via Twitter, shared a prayer in memory of the deceased pope.

“A giant of faith and reason” is what Italian PM Giorgia Meloni called the late pope. “A man in love with the Lord who put his life at the service of the Universal Church and has spoken, and will continue to speak, to the hearts and minds of people with the spiritual, cultural and intellectual depth of his Magisterium. A Christian, a pastor, a theologian: a great man whom history will not forget.”

Emmanuel Macron, the president of the secular Republic of France, said his “thoughts go out to Catholics in France and around the world, bereaved by the departure of His Holiness Benedict XVI, who worked with all his soul and intelligence for a more fraternal world.”

The Bavarian Pope

“We mourn the death of our Bavarian Pope,” wrote Markus Söder, the State Premier of the German state of Bavaria, in a reference to Benedict having been born in the Bavarian municipality of Marktl.

“The death of Benedict XVI touches me deeply, as it does many people in Bavaria and all over the world. With him, society loses a convincing representative of the Catholic Church as well as one of the most influential theologians of the 20th century. In turbulent and challenging times, he was the religious leader of the Catholic faithful,” Söder wrote.

“Many people in his homeland will remember him with gratitude not only as Pope Benedict XVI, but also as a humble pastor… His visit of several days to Bavaria as the new Pope, expressing his love for the country and its people, is unforgettable. He always carried his homeland in his heart.”