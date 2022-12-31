Japan to develop long-range missiles

Japan’s Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometres and aims to deploy them in 2035, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a specialist source.

The government is looking to deploy a 2,000-km range missile by the early 2030s and a 3,000-km hypersonic missile that can reach anywhere in North Korea and some parts of China by around 2035, Kyodo said.

Japan this month unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a USD 320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoke war fears.