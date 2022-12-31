Russia not switching to Asian football confederation yet

Despite initial discussion on a potential switch to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Russian Football Union’s (RFU) Executive Committee members have not expressed their intention to do so even as Russia remains ostracised by UEFA and FIFA for its invasion of Ukraine.

Alexander Dyukov, the head of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said its Executive Committee has not expressed its intention to switch to the Asian confederation even as the country remains suspended by European football body UEFA.

Ever since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, both UEFA and FIFA have suspended the Russian national team and clubs from kicking the ball in their competitions.

“Was any member of the Executive Committee in favour of Asia? Nobody expressed this position,” Dyukov was quoted as saying by Russia’s TASS news agency on Friday.

Moscow may be whitewashing its atrocities in Ukraine, calling them a “special operation” as long as it wants but truth be told, it does not help its standing in the international sports arena. With the suspension from FIFA, Russia was barred from participation in the 2022 men’s World Cup while the women’s team were barred from participating in the European Championship earlier this year.

However, according to TASS, during the Friday meeting, the committee decided to create a working group to interact with FIFA, UEFA and other confederations.

“The discussion was not about a transfer to Asia… the executive board decided to involve all regulators to formulate a consolidated position,” Dyukov added.

In a bid to wriggle their way back into global sports games, the RFU and four Russian clubs had appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but their appeals against FIFA and UEFA’s decision to ban them from all competition until further notice were dismissed in July.

The AFC has been open to welcoming new members who left their previous confederations. Such was the case of Australia, which parted ways with the Oceania confederation in 2006.