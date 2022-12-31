Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday at the age of 95, the Vatican spokesman announced. Earlier on Wednesday, the Holy See said in a statement the former Pope, the first pontiff in 600 years to step down in 2013, had suffered a sudden “worsening” of his health in recent hours.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 AM in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible. As of Monday morning, 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter’s Basilica so the faithful can bid farewell,” the Holy See Press Office announced in a statement.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

Further information will be provided as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/O5dxoPaVkT

— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 31, 2022

He died at 9:34 AM in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.

Pope Francis, who visited the former pontiff shortly after his general audience, had often praised Benedict, and would say it was just like having your grandfather at home. But the two men dressed in white at the Vatican had at times been troublesome for some who looked to the former pope as their standard bearer.

One of the most recent photographs of Benedict was taken on December 1, when he met winners of a theology prize named after him. He was seated looking exceptionally weak.

The life of Benedict XVI

While taking the office back in 2005, he firmly declared that one of the main goals of his papacy would be revitalising the Catholic church in Europe. He also emphasised his willingness to maintain his predecessor John Paul II’s conservative orthodoxy on matters of priestly celibacy, sexuality and ecclesiastical organisation.

Benedict produced more than 60 books between 1963, when he was a priest, and 2013, when he resigned. “In reality, I am more of a professor, a person who reflects and meditates on spiritual questions,” he said after his resignation.

He played the piano and had a preference for Mozart and Bach. As a classicist, he frowned on rock and roll as an “expression of base passions” and once even called popular music a “cult of banality”.

Benedict announced his intention to resign on February 11, 2013, back then shocking the meeting of cardinals. He announced he no longer had the physical and mental strength to run the Church.

He formally stepped down on February 28 that year, moving temporarily to the papal summer residence south of Rome while cardinals from around the world travelled to Rome to choose his successor.

Since his resignation, the former Pope had been living in a former convent inside the Vatican gardens, with his secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, a few other aides and medical staff.