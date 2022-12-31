North Korea fires more missiles ahead of New Year’s Eve

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the last day of 2022, the South Korean military said.

The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year. Furthermore, Pyongyang presses on with weapons development amid speculation it could test a nuclear weapon for the seventh time.

North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles just days after flying drones into South, Seoul says https://t.co/ohVTAEnmpD

— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 31, 2022

The launches came a day after South Korea’s defence ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.

On December 26, five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea, prompting South Korea’s military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.