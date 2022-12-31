Venezuela’s opposition votes down interim President Guaido

Interim President Juan Guaido was voted down on Friday by Venezuela’s opposition national assembly. His government dissolved and a commission to govern the country’s foreign assets was appointed, as lawmakers seek to pull their ranks ahead of elections scheduled for 2024.

The bill to oust Guaido earned the support of three out of four major opposition groups: Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era. They also backed the creation of the five-member commission to manage foreign assets, especially U.S.-based refiner Citgo, a subsidiary of state-owned oil company PDVSA.

“Although we had a parliamentary defeat today, we want to turn this into a political victory that unites all Venezuelans in 2023,” said Guaido, addressing the national assembly via Zoom.

“[Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro did not end the interim presidency, he could not, he cannot, he is a dictator,” Guaido stressed. “Today, a majority has made a decision, they’re making the decision. Don’t ask me to support it. I’ll never give the dictatorship one centimetre, never, despite the threats, despite the risks. I’ll never ask any Venezuelan to take steps back on with what we have achieved.”

With a charismatic demeanour and U.S. backing, the Venezuelan politician has been the public face of Venezuela’s fractious opposition since 2019, when he fell back on the constitution to assume an interim presidency. The U.S. and other governments were eager to support him as they rejected the 2018 re-election of President Nicolas Maduro as fraudulent.