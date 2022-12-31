Iranian army commences large-scale military drills in the Sea of Oman

The Iranian army started the Zolfaqar 1401 military exercises on Friday, which are being held in an area from the eastern section of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern edge of the Indian Ocean. The military drills involve a variety of formations, including infantry as well as armoured, naval, airborne, and mechanised regiments, the Iranian official news agency, IRNA reported.

According to Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Habibollah Sayyari, the manoeuvres were intended to improve the readiness and capabilities of various army units in areas including planning, joint operations, and power synergising.

👉🏻Iran's military is conducting the "ZOLFAGHAR-1401" exercise in the coastal region of Gulf of Oman and near the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

A diversion from anti-govt protests or does it carry greater significance?

Sayyari said Iran’s drills are also intended to remind regional countries that they do not need trans-regional powers whose presence has so far only led to “insecurity, war and occupation.”

He stressed that the United States, the United Kingdom and other foreign forces must withdraw from the region, adding that only in this way can they contribute to the peace and stability of the region.

Friday exercises

Iran’s self-developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) completed the reconnaissance and combat exercise missions on Friday, while the task force launched amphibious operations with the support of heavy weapons.

In November last year, the Iranian army staged three-day Zolfaqar 1400 drills in the same area.