07:30 CET

It is reported that the village of Novoselivske, #Luhansk region has been liberated. There is no official confirmation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces so far. pic.twitter.com/WCY7hkAzO5

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 31, 2022