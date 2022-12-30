Xi praises strengthening of Chinese strategic coordination with Russia

While Moscow continues targeting civilians and wrecking havoc in Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Russia should strengthen strategic coordination to bring more benefits to the two peoples and inject more stability into the world. He met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin via video link on Friday.

Xi added that a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries has become more mature and resilient. In the first 11 months of this year, bilateral trade between China and Russia hit a new high, with energy cooperation further playing its role as a “ballast,” the Chinese president noted.

He stressed the two sides should push for progress in cooperation on economy, trade, energy, finance and agriculture, promote the construction of ports and other connectivity facilities, and expand cooperation in traditional energy and new energy.

The strengthening of cooperation comes as a stark challenge to the U.S. warnings against supporting Putin after the invasion of Ukraine. Repeatedly, Joe Biden’s administration announced that China will face consequences if it helps Russia evade sanctions imposed after February’s invasion.

China’s reluctance to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and tightening economic ties between the two countries caused the U.S. to impose restrictions on trade with China, especially in the computer chips and semiconductors sectors.

Chinese and Russian leaders also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine. Xi noted that China will continue to maintain an objective and impartial stance and play a constructive role in the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The Chinese leader did not name Russia as the aggressor in the Ukrainian conflict, despite the fact that Moscow under Putin’s leadership annexed from Ukraine first Crimea in 2014 and later four more Ukrainian regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The invasion of Ukraine is another Russian attempt to extend its influence over former Soviet republics. In August 2008 the Kremlin invaded Georgia on the pretext of aiding separatist forces in South Ossetia. The same pattern was repeated in Ukraine in 2014 when Russia-supported separatists took control over eastern Ukrainian provinces.

During the video meeting with the Russian leader Xi also said: “China stands ready to resume normal cross-border travel with Russia and other countries in an orderly manner as the country has optimized COVID-19 response based on the evolving situation.”

China tries to improve its relationship with Russia in the face of growing tensions in relations with the U.S. which worsened this year when the Chinese navy conducted massive manoeuvres near Taiwan. China does not recognize the island’s independence while the U.S. strongly supports Taiwanese authorities. China also claims that the tightening of military and economic cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan threatens Beijing.

Tensions between Taiwan and China spiked in 2022 following the visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China staged war games near Taiwan to express its anger at what it saw as stepped-up U.S. support for the island Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory.

Chinese military drills near Taiwan have posed a threat to the status quo in the region. In recent days the tensions escalated as 71 Chinese aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan’s air defence zone.

Another 43 planes had also crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which serves as an unofficial buffer between Beijing and Taipei, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said in a report.