Soviet Union was the first totalitarian state ever created: political scientist

Established exactly 100 years ago, in 1922, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was a one-party state, governed and ruled by the Communist Party. Winston Churchill famously referred to it as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma”. Professor Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski from the University of Łódź and the Jagiellonian Club, was TVP World’s guest invited to help us understand the history of the USSR.