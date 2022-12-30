World News 30.12

U.S. lawmakers passed the 2023 federal budget with bipartisan support; the Chinese navy makes a show of force in the South China Sea; and Nobel Peace Prize recipient and former Prime Minister of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to a total of 33 years behind bars by the military junta. This and much more were in the Friday edition of World News.
