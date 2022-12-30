Eastern Express 30.12

A missile from Ukraine’s S-300 anti-aircraft system recently fell on Belarusian territory. The incident took place in the midst of a massive Russian missile barrage against Ukraine, during which the Russians fired some 100 rockets across Ukrainian territory. Will the incident push the Minsk regime into joining the war? To shed more light on the issue, TVP World invited Anatol Kotau, political scientist and member of the Temporary Council of the Belorusian Democratic Forces Forum.