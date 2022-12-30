Black Eyed Peas to perform at TVP’s New Year’s Eve show

The U.S. group Black Eyed Peas will be performing at the TVP’s New Year’s Eve show in Zakopane. Record-breaking musicians from the USA are expected to play their greatest hits such as “I Gotta Feeling” and “Where Is the Love?”.

The organisers announced that the young Polish singer Sara James will appear on stage alongside Black Eyed Peas. The Americans met her recently in the final of “America’s Got Talent” where they together performed the hit “Let’s Get It Started”.

Black Eyed Peas will be a part of a thrilling show in which dozens of Polish and international artists are set to take part. The American group has sold over 80 million records with their first big hit – “Where Is the Love?” – topping the charts in 13 countries. Their single “Let’s Get It Started” won a Grammy Award.

Currently, the group consists of three musicians: American rapper and singer Jaime Luis “Taboo” Gomez, b-boy, rapper, music producer and drummer Apl.de.ap, as well as rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist Will.i.am. During the New Year’s Eve show, and they will be accompanied by J. Rey Soul on stage.

Sara James is a Polish singer and songwriter. She won the fourth series of the Polish talent show “The Voice Kids” and represented Poland at the “Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021”.

In 2022, she auditioned for the seventeenth season of “America’s Got Talent”. Her performance resonated with the judges and led Simon Cowell to push the Golden Buzzer, sending James directly to the live shows. She proceeded to make it to the finals but was eliminated when the top five contestants were announced.

New Year’s Eve Show

There will be no shortage of Polish artists on the Zakopane stage. Among them are Edyta Górniak with her son Allan Krupa and Justyna Steczkowska with her son Leon Myszkowski and his DJ group “Mike&Laurent”.

Other artists include Viki Gabor, Daria, Sławomir i Kajra, Maja Hyży, Kasia Moś, Grupa KOMBI Łosowski, Kuba Szmajkowski, Thomas Anders, Don Vasyl as well as Golec uOrkiestra, Staszek Karpiel-Bułecka and Ukrainian superstar: Dzidzio Band. There willalso be a set of Polish disco artists: Zenon Martyniuk, Piękni i Młodych, Playboys, Weekend, Defis, Classic, Boys.

New Year’s Eve show broadcast will be available at the TVP’s stream service – stream.tvp.pl.