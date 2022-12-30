U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee released six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the public on Friday making for an extraordinary move just days before Republicans take control of the chamber.

The release of Trump’s redacted returns for 2015 through 2020 caps a multi-year battle between the Republican former president and Democratic lawmakers that was settled only last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump’s tax data will now be available for in-depth investigations by journalists, independent tax experts and others during the run-up to the 2024 presidential election and could uncover information on his wealth, his businesses’ performance and ways he reduced his tax liability.

The records show Trump’s income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically from 2015 through 2020, during his first presidential bid and subsequent term in office. They show Trump and his wife Melania Trump claiming large deductions and losses and paying little or no income tax in several of those years.

Democrats claimed previously that an examination had shown lax oversight as to Trump’s returns by the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service.

“Our findings turned out to be simple – IRS did not begin their mandatory audit of the former president until I made my initial request,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said in a statement.

Trump’s response

Trump played down the importance of the release of his returns in a videotaped statement released on Friday accompanied by a request for campaign donations.

“Although these tax returns contain relatively little information and not information that almost anybody would understand – they’re extremely complex – the radical Democrats’ behaviour is a shame upon the U.S. Congress,” the former president said.

Aside from the returns themselves, the release did not contain much new beyond committee findings disclosed last week in a report saying the IRS broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three out of four years while he was president.

Representative Kevin Brady, the House panel’s top Republican, warned that future committee chairmen will now have “nearly unlimited” power to make public the tax returns of “private citizens, political enemies, business and labour leaders or even the Supreme Court justices themselves.”

Trump, who took office in 2017, was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns. He sued the committee to try and ensure their privacy but the U.S. high court ruled in the committee’s favour.