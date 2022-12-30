Belgrade welcomes Kosovo’s pledge not to move troops into country’s north

Serb President Aleksandar Vučić welcomed on Friday, December 30, Pristina’s guarantees that Kosovo will not send troops to the northern part of the country, unless NATO, Serbia, and the Kosovar Serb minority agree to it.

“For the first time, we have guarantees from what they [Kosovo] call their army, their security forces – in a statement that is not inter partes [between parties] between the Albanians and NATO that they cannot go to the north [of Kosovo], not only without the consent of NATO but also without the consent of the local Serbs and Serbia,” President Vučić told a news conference from Belgrade. “We never had that until today.”

While tensions between Kosovo and Kosovo’s ethnic Serbs, who are concentrated in the north of the country and enjoy the support of the Serb government in Belgrade, continue to run high, there are now some signs of detente.

On Thursday, Serbia removed a state of high alert for its troops that it had introduced earlier during the week over tensions in Kosovo, and on the day before, President Vučić appealed to Kosovar Serbs to remove the roadblocks they had set up to prevent authorities in Pristina from sending more of their own police forces and troops into the region.

The recent rise in tensions started over what may appear to be a trivial matter to outsiders: car plates. Many Serbs living in Kosovo have held on to their Serb-issued licence plates in a show of their continued loyalty to Belgrade. The Kosovar authorities wanted to crack down on the practice and threatened that car owners with expired Serb-issued licence plates must replace them with Kosovar ones, or face fines and eventually the confiscation of their vehicle.

The situation cooling down, by no stretch means that the original source of the problem will disappear.

“They know what Serb people [in Kosovo] want. Of course, Serb people want to know that they live in Serbia, and not in another state,” President Vučić told the press. He also denied there is any chance that Belgrade will recognise the independence of its former province. “Are we in such a situation in this world today, that the great Western powers confirm it for us? Well, they won’t confirm that. They come so that we can confirm to them that it is some other country [that Kosovo Serbs live in], and they will not get such confirmation from us.”

For more than 20 years, Kosovo has been a source of tension between the West, which backed its independence (proclaimed in 2008), and Russia, which supports Serbia in its efforts to block Kosovo’s membership in global organisations, including the United Nations.