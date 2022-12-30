Moroccan intelligence suspected of influencing MEPs

The Moroccan intelligence service DGED may have been exerting influence over European parliamentarians and it may have played a bigger role in the corruption scandal in the European Parliament than previously thought, claims the Belga news agency.

Citing reports from the German weekly “Der Spiegel”, the agency wrote that the current Moroccan ambassador to Poland allegedly handed envelopes full of money to Italian nationals involved in the corruption scandal.

“In 2019 the DGED was in contact with former Italian MEP Antonio Panzeri, his assistant Francesco Giorgi and another Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino in order to influence the Socialist Group in the European Parliament. The three Italians were also in direct contact with the director general of DGED,” wrote Belga.

According to legal documents obtained by the Belgian daily “Le Soir”, 35-year-old Giorgi also revealed that Panzeri was contacted by the former chairman of Qatar’s National Human Rights Commission, Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh Al-Marri. Formerly Giorgi had been the parliamentary advisor to Panzeri. He is the partner of MEP Eva Kaili, who was recently arrested in relation to the corruption scandal.

Giorgi recounted how Al-Marri, now Labor Minister, “personally presented the idea to Panzeri” to support pro-Qatari legislation and opinions in the European Parliament, in exchange for cash.

Panzeri, Giorgi as well as Kaili, already a former EP vice president and a key figure in Quatargate, were detained along with Brussels-based Italian lobbyist Nicolo Figa-Talamanca in connection with the corruption scandal.