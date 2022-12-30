Football: Barcelona’s Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona’s match against RCD Espanyol after a Spanish court overturned his suspension, LaLiga officials said on Friday.

Lewandowski was set to miss the match after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) banned the Polish football star for three games following his sending-off in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna in November.

🎙 Xavi talks about the derby: pic.twitter.com/VLFzcl89sv

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 30, 2022

The 34-year-old was shown a yellow card for dragging back Ignacio “Nacho” Vidal in the 11th minute and 20 minutes later received his second after appearing to elbow David Garcia in the face.

Robert Lewandowski to miss first three matches of FC Barcelona as LaLiga returns 🚨🔥

The match ban penalty is due to a red card received by Lewandowski on November 9 in a match between Barcelona and Osasuna #LaLiga #spain #football #europe #barcelona #fcbarcelona #Lewandowski pic.twitter.com/XKIqQcPHOK

— Chigozie Atuanya (@chigozieatu05) December 23, 2022

According to the RFEF Officiating Committee, Lewandowski was given a three-game ban due to a gesture towards the official after he was shown the red card that was of “contemptuous attitude towards the referees”.

Last month, Barcelona said they would appeal the ban. According to reports in Spanish media, their appeal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month.

“The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol,” Barcelona said in a statement.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS! ⚠️

Lewandowski can play tomorrow against Espanyol after the dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport pic.twitter.com/IL0WCwiFeD

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 30, 2022

Barcelona, who have a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table after 14 games, will host city rivals Espanyol on Saturday.