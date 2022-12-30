Syria: 10 civilians die in missile strike at Thayyem oil field

Ten workers returning from the Thayyem oil field in the Deir Ez-Zor Governorate in eastern Syria died when their bus was hit by a missile on Thursday, local media reported.

As reported by Syria’s state-owned SANA press agency, the direction where the missiles came from was not specified. Three people were hurt in the attack.

The agency went on to stress that the attack was a result of foggy weather prevailing in the area and blamed “American forces deployed in Deir Ez-Zor”. This may be a suggestion that fog obscured the visuals to the point that the bus became indiscernible and indistinguishable from an ISIS vehicle.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory For Human Rights (SOHR) pointed to the Islamic State as the perpetrator. However, no party, be it ISIS or American forces, have claimed responsibility.

Some 900 U.S. soldiers still remain present in Syria supporting Kurdish forces in their fight with ISIS, according to Associated Press.

On Thursday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it carried out around 313 operations against ISIS in 2022 in Syria and Iraq. As many as 466 ISIS fighters died and 215 were captured in 2022.