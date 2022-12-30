Shooting Red Star: Baltic States rid themselves of Soviet memorials

In the wake of Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have been making legal moves to enable the removal of Soviet memorials and graves from public space as they are deemed symbols of occupation and subjugation.

In late April 2022, memorials to Nazi Germany, the Soviet Red Army and states repressing the residents of Lithuania were stripped of their protection rights. Ever since the legal change has been enacted, it is up to Lithuanian local governments to decide whether such a monument should be removed or not.

Lithuania

There are as many as “160 burial places of Soviet soldiers” in Lithuania with 80 accompanied by monuments, the head of the Cultural Heritage Department Vidmantas Bezaras said, adding that “around 200 memorials were erected to commemorate Soviet soldiers and the past [political] system.” Their removal was rendered more difficult because they were on the list of cultural heritage, which, according to culture minister Simonas Kairys, resulted from “not their uniqueness but the will to protect them from various provocations.”

As many as 50 percent of Lithuanian citizens support the idea of removing Soviet memorials against 35 percent who oppose it, a survey carried out in late May showed. So far memorials to Soviet soldiers have been removed in Klaipėda, Mariampol, Palanga, Panevėžys, and Raseiniai.

Over the past couple of months, a total of 20 such constructions have been dismantled.

A desovietisation law followed in December, which banned the promotion of totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. The goal of the bill is to bring about conditions for the removal of totalitarian and authoritarian symbols, such as monuments, and names of streets, squares and other public objects.

Also in December, Lithuania’s most recognisable memorial to Soviet soldiers was removed from Vilnius’ Antakalnis Cemetery, despite a lack of consent from the U.N. Human Rights Committee.

As of May 1, 2023, when the law will enter into force, a special interministerial commission will be deciding whether a monument should be dismantled.

Latvia

In Latvia, a law banning the demonstration of Soviet and Nazi symbols in public space and at the same time requiring the removal of objects glorifying those regimes until November 15 entered into force in the latter part of June 2022. Earmarked for removal were those monuments which had not been erected over burial places.

On June 14, the Latvian government decided that a total of 69 statues and other memorials to both of the regimes would be removed from the country. The decision is opposed by Russian inhabitants of Latvia who constitute a fourth of its society.

As many as 120 Soviet structures were removed by November 15, including the largest Soviet statue in the Baltic States – the Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders.

Estonia

In August, a number of Soviet memorials were removed in Estonia, including a T-34 Soviet tank in the city of Narva (a twin city of Donetsk), which triggered a Russian cyberattack very much like in 2007.

Overhauls to Estonia’s Building Code implemented on November 10 envisage a ban on inciting hatred and expressing support to or justifying occupational regimes, acts of aggression, genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes through visible parts of a construction.

The law also supports local governments in the removal of memorials and symbols glorifying the Soviet regime, according to Estonia’s Justice Minister Lea Danielson-Jarg.

Should a local government fail to comply with the new requirements or undertake necessary action, the ministry could intervene by fining the territorial authority or removing the memorial on its own.

As many as 322 statues and tombs feature on a list prepared by Estonia’s governmental commission for Soviet memorials. The body decided to remove or modify most of them. Danielson-Jarg said in late November that 57 statues and tombs from the list have already been removed and 79 tombs bearing Soviet symbols have been earmarked for gradual replacement with ideologically-neutral objects. In the case of 54 tombs, a decision has been made to rebury the remains held there within.

In late December, nearly EUR 1 mln was channelled by the Estonian government to the removal of symbols of Soviet occupation from the public space.